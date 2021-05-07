Hattiesburg to pay tribute to fallen officers for Police Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg will be honoring police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and those that continue to protect and serve next week.
The city will join others across the nation to observe Police Week with events on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday.
“Each year, we take this week to actively say thank you to so many who continue to protect and serve our community while remembering those who have died in the line of duty,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “Our officers play a critical role in safeguarding our community, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices they make and those of their families. I encourage all of Hattiesburg to find time during this week to reach out and say thank you or to share kind words with those who take on so much.”
The city will spend the week honoring the following fallen officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department:
- Patrolman Liquori Terja Tate (2015)
- Patrolman Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015)
- Sergeant Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Sherrill (1984)
- Sergeant David Hue Anthony, Sr. (1973)
- Patrolman Jessie James Everett (1952)
- Patrolman M. W. Vinson, Jr. (1952)
“Our department knows loss, and we’re grateful to live in a city that continues to support us when we need it most,” said HPD Chief Peggy Sealy. “We’re thankful for the opportunity this week brings to remember those we’ve lost and to share their stories with our community.”
The city will hold the following events:
- On Sunday, May 9, the sixth anniversary of the deaths of Deen and Tate, all flags on city property will be lowered to half-staff to remember Deen, Tate and the other Hattiesburg police officers who died in the line of duty.
- On Monday, May 10, Barker will deliver remarks and issue a proclamation in honor of Police Week. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of the Hattiesburg Police Department located at 300 Klondyke Street.
- On Thursday, May 13, the city encourages residents to “paint the city blue” by wearing blue or placing blue ribbons on their homes.
- On Friday, May 14, Vitalant Blood Services will be holding a blood drive at the Train Depot parking lot from noon until 4 p.m.
