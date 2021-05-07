Hattiesburg to pay tribute to fallen officers for Police Week

“Each year, we take this week to actively say thank you to so many who continue to protect and serve our community while remembering those who have died in the line of duty,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “Our officers play a critical role in safeguarding our community, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices they make and those of their families. I encourage all of Hattiesburg to find time during this week to reach out and say thank you or to share kind words with those who take on so much.”