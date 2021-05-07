2 companies submit bids to run new Covington Jail kitchen

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies have submitted bids to operate the new jail kitchen at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex.
Covington County Supervisors opened bids Friday from Tiger Correctional Services of Jonesboro, Ark., and Summit Jail Food Service from Sioux Falls, S.D.
Supervisors and Sheriff Darrell Perkins are considering the offers and Perkins hopes a final decision can be made early next week.
Construction of the county’s jail kitchen began in 2019 and was completed in early 2020.
Appliances and other pieces of equipment were moved in during the Spring of 2020.
The total cost of the facility was just under $500,000.
Collins restaurant Annie B’s is currently providing daily meals for jail inmates, but Perkins hopes the new kitchen will be preparing and serving meals by June 1.
