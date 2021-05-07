2 charged with heroin possession in Laurel Thursday

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested on drug possession charges Thursday following a traffic stop in Laurel.
According to the Laurel Police Department, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Ellisville Boulevard near the fairgrounds.
The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Brandon Blakeney, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of heroin.
Following a search of a home in Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, the passenger, 34-year-old Jamie Castillo, was also charged with possession of heroin.
Both suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday, May 7.
Anyone with information about the cases or any other case is encouraged to contact LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
