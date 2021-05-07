Carey pounds Mobile, 14-2, in opening round of SSAC baseball tourney

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) – William Carey University sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run first inning Thursday night as the Crusaders run-ruled Mobile University 14-2 in the opening round of the Southern States Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.
Carey (31-10) will take on top-seeded Loyola University (35-11) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Loyola, who swept a three-game series from Carey in late March, opened the tournament Thursday with a 12-0 win over Stillman College.
R.J. Stinson’s RBI-double down the right-field line put the Crusaders ahead, and run-scoring singles by Jay Johnston, Jake Lycette and Magruder O’Bannon gave Carey a 4-0 lead.
WCU would cap the first inning on Patrick Lee’s single and Blake Freeman’s two-run triple.
Carey scored two more runs in the second inning before Mobile (22-16) answered with two runs in the third inning to cut the Rams’ deficit to 9-2.
But the Crusaders added a run in the fifth inning and then put the game away with four runs in the sixth on Lee’s solo homer and Sloan Dieter’s three-run blast.
Dieter (8-2) doubled-down from the pitching mound, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out 11.
Mobile starting pitcher Bailey Sells (5-2) took the loss after giving up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits. He walked one, struck out one.
Freeman, Stinson and Chris Williams had three hits apiece in Carey’s 18-hit attack.
Freeman finished with a triple and two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Stinson doubled, singled twice and knocked in three runs and Williams had a double, two singles, a run scored and an RBI.
Dieter, who was named the SSAC “Hitter of the Week” on consecutive weeks heading into the tournament, went 2-for-4 with a home run and single and three RBIs.
Johnston reached base three times, including a triple, and scored three runs. Lee was 2-for-3 with a home run and single, two runs scored and two RBIs. O’Bannon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Dalton Rone had two hits for Mobile, while Waltman Christian doubled and drove in two runs for the Rams.
