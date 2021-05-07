4 arrested on various felony charges in Hattiesburg, Laurel Wednesday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people were arrested on various felony charges in parts of Hattiesburg and Laurel Wednesday.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, members of the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (Metro Narcotics) arrested the following suspects:
- Cindy Ramirez, 53, of Laurel was arrested in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 49, and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Kelcey Gray, 32, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at Mayfair and Hardy Street, and charged with one count of felony eluding law enforcement.
- Virnell Adams, 42, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. 49 at the Luxury Inn, and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
- Barret Lyles, 40, of Hattiesburg, was also arrested at the Luxury Inn, and charged as a fugitive other, for a probation violation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
All of the suspects were booked into Forrest County Jail.
