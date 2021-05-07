Another beautiful day for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off your day with temperatures in the mid-50s with sunny skies! Today will be nice with sunshine all day long with highs topping out into the upper 70s and low humidity! Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s overnight.
Tomorrow will be sunny with highs into the low 80s and low humidity.
Sunday will be partly cloudy for Mother’s Day as highs top out into the mid-80s during the afternoon. The humidity will come back in the afternoon hours.
Next week is looking quite wet with several days of rain. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely on Monday and Tuesday with highs into the low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
