Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM sports director Taylor Curet

Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM sports director Taylor Curet
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | May 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 2:22 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM sports director Taylor Curet.

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.

Curet was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.

Curet talks about University of Southern Mississippi baseball, postseason possibilities for Pine Belt high school baseball teams and William Carey University athletics.

[ Click here for more episodes of Tim's Two Cents ]

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.