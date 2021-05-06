Tigers meet Mustangs in 5A baseball battle

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s two teams that always seem to find each other in the postseason – whether it’s on the football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.
West Jones and Hattiesburg clash in the second round of the class 5A baseball playoffs.
The Mustangs (21-6) enter the postseason as the reigning state champions, technically. Their 2019 state title holds up after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It’s good to be back,” said West Jones senior pitcher Cole Tolbert, a Pearl River Community College commit. “Everybody’s excited about it and it feels like there’s a little bit more anticipation for it because it has been two years since we’ve been in big games like this.”
The Tigers (13-9) are just three years removed from holding that gold glove, eliminating West Jones on their way to the 2018 state championship.
It’s a couple of clubs that are accustomed to playing this time of year.
“Coach [Trey] Sutton does a great job with them and they’re always very competitive,” said first-year Hattiesburg head coach Brent Barham. “They always seem to reload every year, they always have talent.”
“They’re going to come at us, they’re not scared of this time of year either,” said West Jones head coach Trey Sutton. “And we know that and our kids know that. They’re a good ball club.”
West Jones hosts the Tigers on Thursday at 8 p.m. in game 1 of the best-of-three series. The game was pushed back because several Hattiesburg players are scheduled to compete at the Track & Field Championships in Pearl that afternoon.
Game 2 will be at Smokie Harrington Park and game 3 will be back in Soso, if necessary.
