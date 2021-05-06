Sunny skies and low humidity set for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cool and sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. Today will be amazing with low humidity and sunny skies! Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with overnight lows into the mid-50s.
The nice weather will continue into Friday afternoon with sunny skies and low humidity! Highs in the upper 70s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Showers will return for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.
