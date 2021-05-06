Sumrall not skipping a beat with first-year coach Andy Davis

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall knows all about playing baseball in May.
The Bobcats have captured five state championships since 2007. Andy Davis was around for the past 14 seasons – but 2021 is his first head coach.
Davis was named the Bobcats’ interim coach in August when Larry Knight stepped down after 27 years of high school baseball to take the pitching coach job at Jones College. It wasn’t until April that Sumrall appointed Davis the full-time head coaching position.
“It’s like I told numerous people in the community - if there was ever a group to take over in the first year it’s this group,” Davis said. “They work hard, unbelievable attitudes, sell out to the team. I’m just fortunate enough to inherit a team with all those characteristics.”
It hasn’t been a bad debut for Davis. The Bobcats (25-2) are ranked third in the state – according to MaxPreps – headed into their class 4A second-round playoff series with Vancleave.
“It’s been real fun having coach Davis here,” said Sumrall senior outfielder Hayden Barrett. “He really boosts your confidence and lets you know that you’re good and you have what it takes to be a championship-type team. He believes in you and if you’re struggling he’s going to leave you in there and let you come through.”
Sumrall hosts Vancleave on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before visiting the Bulldogs on Friday for game 2 of the best-of-three series. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Sumrall, if necessary.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.