Saucier parents arrested after baby found with broken arm, previous fractures

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the parents of a 3-month-old after the baby was found with more than 15 fractures and a broken arm.
Authorities arrested 27-year-old Kelee Patterson and 25-year-old Hunter Patterson, charging them both with one count of felony child abuse.
On March 28, 2021, child protective services informed Harrison County Investigators that the baby was brought to a nearby hospital with a fractured arm, and more than 15 healed or healing fractures. The baby was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile for further treatment and testing.
However, on May 5, 2021, Harrison County Investigators received a warrant on Hunter and Kelee for felony child abuse, and on May 6, 2021, they both surrendered themselves to Investigators on the warrants.
Hunter and Kelee were taken to the Harrison County Jail and are being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
The baby was released and remains in custody of DHS.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.