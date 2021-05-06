Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association launches pilot program to help farmers

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers, if you are interested in growing hemp as a legal crop, there is a new organization that wants to help.
The Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association started last fall, just a few months after Mississippi legalized the growing of industrial hemp.
According to representatives, the crop is very useful and profitable for farmers.
The organization is launching a new pilot program this fall to help emerging farmers grow and sell the crop.
“We will give them resources, we will give them seeds, we will have access to equipment, we will help them with processing, we will also help them with distribution of that product once they have it done,” said Melanie Sorenson, executive director of the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association.
If you’re interested in learning more about the program, go to their website MSIHA.org.
