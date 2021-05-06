Marion County expected to receive $4.7 million in COVID relief

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Board of Supervisors discussed developments and needs for the county during a meeting Thursday.
The county is expected to receive $4.7 Million in federal COVID-19 relief, according to Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree.
The money is coming from the American Rescue Act. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March and includes $350 billion for state and local governments.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting, one of the topics discussed was where they could use the funding from the bill.
Moree shared where they hope to spend it.
“We’re really hoping to be able to use it on roads and bridges because that’s what we need the money for most,“ Moree said.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has said the money could not be used for roads and bridges, saying a future bill will address roads and bridges.
Unsure if they will be able to spend the money on roads and bridges, Moree shared how they have spent COVID funding in the past.
“In our jail, our regional facility,” Moree said. “We house lots of inmates over there. We’ve had extra expenses over time. You know washers, dryers, everything.”
Moree said once the county has received the funding, county supervisors plan to seek which avenues they can take with the money to best help the community.
The county has three years to spend the funds.
