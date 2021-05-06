Homes of Hope’s ‘50 Miles in 50 Days’ virtual walk-a-thon to begin June 12

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis is challenging people to walk, run or ride 50 miles in 50 days to raise money for children in crisis.
The nonprofit’s virtual walk-a-thon will begin on June 12 and last through July 31. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges for each mile completed.
Homes of Hope provides homes for children in crisis in Mississippi.
“The kids had a lot of fun getting involved last year. We are excited for our community to join in on the fun, while raising money to support the daily needs of the kids at Homes of Hope for Children,” said Dr. Michael Garrett, executive director of Homes of Hope.
The children at Homes of Hope will also be participating in the event.
“We have issued a challenge to the kids: if everyone completes the challenge, they will be treated to a special activity,” said director Brandon Brown.
You can walk, jog, run or ride a bike, skateboard or scooter to complete the challenge.
A prize will be awarded for the most pledges collected.
Participants are encouraged to track their progress and share photos on social media with the hashtag “#50mileclub.”
It is free to register, and everyone who collects a pledge will receive a free T-shirt.
T-shirts can also be purchased for $20.
Registration forms, pledge sheets, mileage trackers, and more can be found at www.50mileclub.org.
