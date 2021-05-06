Hattiesburg students learn about post-graduation opportunities at Transition Fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Hattiesburg High School learned about opportunities in careers and higher education during an annual event at the school Thursday.
The second Transition Fair was focused on helping students with disabilities make a smooth transition to life after high school, but it was open to all students in all grades.
More than 20 organizations and agencies were there to answer questions from students.
Representatives from colleges, universities, the armed forces, law enforcement, service organizations and business took part in the event.
