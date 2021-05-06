Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘Cinco De Milo’ for community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum held a “Cinco De Milo” event for Cinco De Mayo on Wednesday.
“Coronavirus had us in the house for so long, it’s just nice to come out and do something for once,” said Isaiah Jagers, who attended the festival.
The name “Milo” comes from the curator of the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.
For the event, a ribbon-cutting was held to debut its new feature called the Pocket Theater, which is a way for people to interact more with the museum.
Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, shared what the new addition will bring to the alley.
“The Pocket Theater is another step to cause people to come down, spend some time in Hattiesburg and appreciate the heart of Hattiesburg,” Taylor said
And there’s more to come for the alley.
“Our goal is to keep adding elements,” Taylor said. “The Pocket Theater is one. There are other elements that are in the works to come.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was also in attendance and shared his hopes for the alley.
“Whether it’s a new piece of public art or the Pocket Museum itself, or the Pocket Theater now, you are going to see this alley become a part of a central life of not only our downtown but our entire city,” Barker said.
A lighting ceremony was also held for a new set of string lights that now dance above those who visit the alley during the evening.
