Hattiesburg man dies in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Wednesday evening.
Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the man as John Rousell.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Mike Connor Road.
MHP said Rousell was driving east on the highway when his SUV was hit by a car turning onto the roadway.
Rousell died at the scene, MHP said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
