Hattiesburg man dies in Covington County crash
By Chris Thies | May 6, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 11:38 AM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Wednesday evening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the man as John Rousell.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Mike Connor Road.

MHP said Rousell was driving east on the highway when his SUV was hit by a car turning onto the roadway.

Rousell died at the scene, MHP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

