Former NBA player surprises Jefferson Davis County teachers with gifts

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For National Teacher Appreciation Week, the teachers of Jefferson Davis County High School were surprised with gifts from former NBA basketball player Al Jefferson and local entrepreneur Marves Fairley.
The men are from the area and have been friends since their sophomore year of high school.
“This is home. I was born and raised [here],” Jefferson said. “When I left in ’04, I could never forget about this place, because it’s my family and friends here.”
They presented some teachers with gift cards and others received checks. Fairley says they wanted to do something to give back to the community that gave them so much.
“My community means a lot, especially the school system,” Fairley said. “The teachers, they helped shape and mold me into the person I am today, just taught me a lot. How to conducted business, how to treat people, how to interact with people.”
But this was not the only day teachers were celebrated.
Assistant principal Robert Young says Jefferson Davis County High School put together an entire week of activities.
“This week we’re celebrating our teachers through a spirit week and through several donations that we’ve collected from community members, national programs and different organizations,” Young said.
Young also says they are more than deserving of the recognition this week because they have worked so hard.
“Our teachers here at Jefferson Davis County High School have answered the call above and beyond because they’ve been willing to put themselves at risk to make sure that our students are adjusted,” Young said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.