Covington County residents participate in National Day of Prayer

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Covington County faith community joined others around the nation who took part in the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
About two dozen people gathered at the Covington County Courthouse to pray for many institutions in the country, including the family, the church, the military and those in government.
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is Liberty.
“(Our nation’s) founding was based on God’s word and those forefathers of ours all believed, I believe, in the power of prayer or we wouldn’t be here today,” said Tim Hubbard, pastor of Seminary Baptist Church and organizer of the National Day of Prayer in Covington County. “So, it’s very important for us, as the people of God, to continue to pray to our God.”
“I think the situations that are going on in our country today, the shape our country is in, I think it needs prayer and I think and I think more people need to pray, that’s our open line of communication to my savior and I hope many others’ savior,” said Shona Holifield, one of the participants in the National Day of Prayer.
“Christians have taken the back seat and we need to come forward now and all of us really pray and worship and show the world that God’s the boss, He’s the boss,” said Virginia Saulters, another participant in the National Day of Prayer.
The first National Day of Prayer took place in 1952.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law making the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer.
