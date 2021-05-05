William Carey hosts annual small business luncheon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University held its annual Small Business Leadership Award luncheon Wednesday morning.
The university has been hosting the event for 29 years.
According to university president Tommy King, they do it to recognize small businesses because as a small university, they relate to them.
This years recipient was Joyce Hicks, owner of Blooms, a florist shop in Hattiesburg
“I’m honored to be the 29th recipient of the Small Business Leadership Awar,” Hicks said. “They feel like I’m a great part of Hattiesburg business. We have been in business for 27 years, and we love our customers, love doing what we do.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.