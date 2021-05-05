William Carey garners a number of SSAC honors

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 SSAC softball year-end award winners were announced Wednesday. Individual award winners, All-Conference teams, Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team and other awards were also released.
William Carey’s Haley Nations (SO/Brookhaven, Miss.) was named SSAC Pitcher of the Year and selected First Team All-Conference. Nations ranks 10th in the NAIA with 18 wins and a 1.03 ERA while holding opponents to a .182 batting average on the season.
Brooke Tanner (FR/Lucedale, Miss.) was selected as the SSAC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference, and All-Freshman Team, after hitting .371 with a team-high 38 runs scored and 24 steals for the Lady Crusaders.
Head Coach Craig Fletcher was named SSAC Co-Coach of the Year after guiding WCU to a 36-9 overall record and the SSAC Regular Season Title.
Mary Grace Turner (JR/Leaksville, Miss.), Dee Dee West (FR/Slidell, La.), Kristen Sexton (SR/Gulfport, Miss.), and Aleigha Walden (SO/Montgomery, Ala.) were all selected as First Team-All-Conference. K. Sexton was also named to the SSAC Gold Glove Team while West earned All-Freshman Team Honors.
Megan Dudenhefer (JR/Picayune, Miss.), Rachel Rodriguez (FR/Slidell, La. ), and Susie Lebert were all named Second Team All-Conference, with Rodriguez earning All-Freshman Team Honors.
