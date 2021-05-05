VisitHATTIESBURG celebrates National Tourism Week by giving back to tourism workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG celebrated National Tourism Week Wednesday by honoring its tourism partners with a grab-and-go BBQ lunch event.
In 2020, even though the tourism industry was lacking due to travel restrictions with COVID-19, the city of Hattiesburg alone accumulated $257 million in tourist spending over the year.
According to statistics from the Bureau of Labor, Mississippi is the number one state in year-over-year tourism spending between 2019 and 2020. According to VisitHATTIESBURG Executive Director Marlo Dorsey, Hattiesburg was coming off of the largest year in Hattiesburg history when in comes to tourism in 2019.
“As all of our restaurants, tourist partners, our hotels and outdoor attractions, as they all try to re-engage and re-enter the tourism industry, we know that the power of travel will really help to fuel our economy and get us on this great reset starting back to our version of the roaring twenties,” Dorsey said.
A proclamation from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was also awarded to VisitHATTIESBURG to recognize its important contribution to Hattiesburg’s tourist industry.
