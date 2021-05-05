Fatalities confirmed after small plane crashes into Hattiesburg home

By WDAM Staff | May 5, 2021 at 12:30 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 1:58 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fatalities have been confirmed after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore confirmed that there were deaths in the crash, but did not provide a number.

Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said two deaths have been confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the crash.

Hattiesburg Police PIO Ryan Moore giving a briefing on a plane crash in Hattiesburg.

The entire area of Annie Christie Drive from Collins Street to Barkley Road, including Everett Street, is closed to traffic.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

