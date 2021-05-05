Top of Class back on track at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A decades-long tradition of celebrating the sharpest high school seniors around the Pine Belt continued Wednesday on the Jones College campus.
The valedictorians and salutatorians of Top of Class 2021 told WDAM they are ready to put high school behind them and see what the future holds.
Valedictorian of Wayne County High School, Kaleb Henry, and salutatorian of Wayne County High School, Mikhyla McGee, said they are very excited for the next step.
“I am pretty happy to go to Ole Miss to become a doctor and fulfill my plans,” Henry said.
“I’m pretty excited to go to college, see new horizons and figure out what I want to do with my life, and what my life purpose is,” McGee said.
“I plan to go to William Carey and major in Biology Pre-med, and I made the cheer team at Carey,” said Anna Hillman, valedictorian of Perry Central High School.
“I plan to go to Mississippi State University as a business major,” said Keimauri McKenzie, valedictorian of Northeast Jones High School, said.
“I am going to Mississippi State to pursue a finance degree,” said Micah Stockstill, valedictorian of West Jones High School said.
Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith said celebrating the academic excellence of students from schools across the Pine Belt and beyond is an honored tradition.
“These students have worked really hard. They’ve done a lot of work, their families have supported them. It’s been a tough road for them, but we want to recognize their achievements,” Smith said.
If there were any students unsure of where life will take them after high school, Jones College offered every student of Top of Class scholarships and an invitation to become part of the bobcat family.
Whatever they choose, they said they are ready to step into this next rite of passage.
