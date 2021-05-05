Tate Reeves: Thursday to be a day to recognize ‘the power of prayer’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has declared Thursday, May 6, to be a day in which Mississippians recognize the power of prayer.
In a post Wednesday, the governor wrote that “we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us.”
“We have had many trials and tribulations tossed our way in the last year – including the severe storms the last couple of days - but Mississippians never fail to come out stronger by trusting in their faith,” Reeves also wrote.
He then asked for Mississippians to join him Thursday by “going to the Lord in prayer and asking him to watch over us in the coming year.”
There will be an event at the Mississippi Coliseum in honor of the National Day of Prayer and it will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
