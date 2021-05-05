Cloudy skies and fog cover Pine Belt Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will start off with cloudy skies and a few areas of fog during the morning hours. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon hours with highs topping out into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with overnight lows into the upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be nice with sunny skies and low humidity! Highs in the low 80s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Showers will return for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.
