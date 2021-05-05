Business owner speaks after IRS denies him emergency loan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner is speaking out after being denied an emergency small business loan while fraudulent borrowers are approved.
According to the Internal Revenue Service website, over the past year, they’ve been combatting COVID-19 loan fraud cases.
It has become a popular topic on social media.
Hattiesburg business owner Johnaton Pressley is upset by all the fraud cases because he says his legitimate business, StepAbove Media LLC, was denied by the IRS for a COVID-19 CARES Act loan.
“I was confused because they didn’t really tell me any reason why I wasn’t approved,” Pressley said.
The IRS website says in the last year, the agency has investigated more than 350 tax and money laundering cases nationwide, totaling $440 million. When Pressley discovered this, he was angry.
“Later, I saw people who don’t have businesses got approved,” Pressley said. “I don’t know, it really made me mad because I really could have used that money for my actual business.”
According to the IRS website, $349 billion of the CARES Act was designated to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses. Pressley says he already had a game plan if he had been given some of that money.
“I do mobile repair. I wanted to get me a van, supplies, also wanted to maybe look into hiring an accountant, somebody that’ll handle my advertisement, stuff like that to help my small business grow,” Pressley said.
Pressley says it is not fair and it doesn’t make any sense why he wasn’t approved.
“Just be mindful of people who actually have a business who are trying to feed their family, who could’ve used that money, who [are] still struggling now,” Pressley said. “Just think about how we feel being denied because all the money is going to people who are just getting it just because.”
The IRS website says they will not stop until every fraudulent dollar is accounted for. Anyone with any information regarding fraudulent borrowing is encouraged to contact them directly.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.