LIST: Pine Belt shelters open ahead of severe storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some storm shelters and safe rooms have opened in the Pine Belt as severe storms are expected to pass through the area.
The following shelters will be open for people looking for a safe place to ride out the storms:
- The Forrest County 361 safe room located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
- The Jones County 361 safe room located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.
- The Lamar County community shelter at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
The shelters are expected to remain open until the severe weather threat has passed.
