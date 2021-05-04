One arrested, one wanted in weekend shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Hub City man Tuesday afternoon and issued an arrest warrant for another in connection to a shooting over the weekend.
Savon Breland, 26, was arrested at a home on Singletary Drive and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
The charges are for a shooting that happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot area of Fourth Street Bar.
One man received a non-life-threatening wound to his left and was treated at a local hospital, according to police. Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.
Breland was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Police also issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Lakendall Holliday, who is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting.
Holliday was previously arrested in September 2020 at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity.
The 2020 arrest came months after Hattiesburg police said Holliday was wanted for multiple incidents, including a shooting on Pinehurst Drive in May 2020.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Holliday, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.