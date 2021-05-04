Okatoma Fest attracts 12,000 visitors to Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the Okatoma Festival on Saturday are more than pleased with the number of visitors who came to town.
The Covington County Chamber of Commerce estimates more than 12,000 people took part in the event, which featured live music, carnival rides, a car show and lots of different types of food.
“People were parked for blocks and blocks away and the crowd continued to come into 7 o’clock, so it was a wonderful day,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “The weather was perfect and people were ready to get out.”
In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic and in 2019, it was shut down early because of bad weather.
“The courtyard was full of vendors so we were pleased with that,” Shoemake said. “Our food vendors ran out of food at five o’clock. All of them were just amazed, I don’t know if they were expecting the crowd that we had.”
This was the 32nd year for the Okatoma Festival.
