MSDH: Just more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 200 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state.
MSDH reported 208 additional cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday statewide.
Three deaths were reported between May 1-May 2, including one each in Covington and Forrest counties.
Another eight deaths were discovered between Jan. 28-April 28 during a review of death certificates, including one in Forrest County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 312,608 and 7,221, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,536 COVID-19 cases and 689 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,562 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,633 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,207 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,364 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,202 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,686 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,259 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,622 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 301,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,709,367 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 798,991 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,723,670 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.