Mobile hotspots available for check out at the Waynesboro library

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County residents now have a new way of getting online thanks to the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, which is offering mobile hotspots for its patrons.
These small devices are available for check out to take home and provide internet access where it’s needed.
A valid library card is required, and you must be at least 18 years old to check them out.
Patsy Brewer, director of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, said they will help members of the community who have connection issues with an existing internet service or for those who simply have no service at all.
“These check out for five days,” she said. “The patron comes in, checks them out, takes them home and they can connect them to a laptop, a tablet, a home computer, a cell phone and get on the internet for free, no charge and do whatever they need to do. Resumes, looking up jobs, things like that, taking tests online, they would be a great alternative for them to use.”
The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is only one of two libraries in the state offering this kind of service.
A total of 21 devices were purchased using a grant provided by the American Library Association, but there are plans to purchase additional units in the future.
