Man arrested in Hattiesburg road rage assault caught on camera

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Hub City man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a weekend assault that was caught on camera.
Police arrested 21-year-old Toriano Moye at a home on 7th Street on a warrant for aggravated assault.
Moye was wanted in a beating that happened Saturday morning on Memorial Drive-Frontage Road near Forrest General Hospital. According to police, the assault stemmed from a road rage incident.
Part of the assault was recorded and shared on social media. In the video, a man lying on the ground is repeatedly hit and kicked while the attack appears to be filmed by Moye.
Police said the victim, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is working with the District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.
Moye is being booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Hours after his arrest, police said an additional charge was added.
Moye was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after police and Metro Narcotics searched his home.
