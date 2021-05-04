LIST: Pine Belt schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

LIST: Pine Belt schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
School districts in the Pine Belt are announcing plans to dismiss students early Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
By Chris Thies | May 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 3:12 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - School districts in the Pine Belt are announcing plans to dismiss students early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Below is a list of districts that have announced schedule changes. The list will be updated as more schools announce changes.

  • Baxterville School: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Columbia School District: Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.
  • Covington County School District: Dismissing at noon
  • Forrest County School District 10th, 11th and 12th grades: Dismissing at 2:45 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg High School: 2:25 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg Public School District elementary schools (Grace Christian, Rowan, Thames, Woodley and Hawkins): Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Jones County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Lamar Christian School: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Laurel High School: Dismissing at 1:15 p.m.
  • Laurel Magnet School for the Arts: Dismissing at noon
  • Laurel Middle School: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Laurel Upper Elementary School: Dismissing at noon
  • Lillie Burney STEAM Academy: 1:05 p.m.
  • Lumberton Schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Marion County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Mary Bethune Achievement Center: Dismissing at 1:05 p.m.
  • Mason Elementary School: Dismissing at 11: 45 a.m.
  • N.R. Burger Middle School: 1:15 p.m.
  • Oak Grove Elementary School: 12:30 p.m.
  • Oak Grove Middle and Oak Grove High schools: Dismissing at 2 p.m.
  • Oak Park Elementary School: Dismissing at 11: 45 a.m.
  • Perry County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Petal Primary and Petal Elementary schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
  • Petal Middle and Petal High schools: Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.
  • Purvis schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Richton School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Sumrall schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • William Carey University: Closing at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.