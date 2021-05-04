LIST: Pine Belt schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

PINE BELT (WDAM) - School districts in the Pine Belt are announcing plans to dismiss students early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Below is a list of districts that have announced schedule changes. The list will be updated as more schools announce changes.
- Baxterville School: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Columbia School District: Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.
- Covington County School District: Dismissing at noon
- Forrest County School District 10th, 11th and 12th grades: Dismissing at 2:45 p.m.
- Hattiesburg High School: 2:25 p.m.
- Hattiesburg Public School District elementary schools (Grace Christian, Rowan, Thames, Woodley and Hawkins): Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Jones County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Lamar Christian School: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Laurel High School: Dismissing at 1:15 p.m.
- Laurel Magnet School for the Arts: Dismissing at noon
- Laurel Middle School: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
- Laurel Upper Elementary School: Dismissing at noon
- Lillie Burney STEAM Academy: 1:05 p.m.
- Lumberton Schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Marion County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Mary Bethune Achievement Center: Dismissing at 1:05 p.m.
- Mason Elementary School: Dismissing at 11: 45 a.m.
- N.R. Burger Middle School: 1:15 p.m.
- Oak Grove Elementary School: 12:30 p.m.
- Oak Grove Middle and Oak Grove High schools: Dismissing at 2 p.m.
- Oak Park Elementary School: Dismissing at 11: 45 a.m.
- Perry County School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Petal Primary and Petal Elementary schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
- Petal Middle and Petal High schools: Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.
- Purvis schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Richton School District: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Sumrall schools: Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- William Carey University: Closing at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.