Library in Richton providing multiple ways to give back

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Forest Regional Library in Richton is preparing for multiple programs to give back to the community over the summer.
Starting with books, the library is going to be starting their annual summer reading club. This group encourages students to continue to read while school is not in session.
“We are hoping to start the in-house programming this year for the summer reading because last year we had to do it all virtual,” said library director Cynthia Hudson. “We also have ebooks available through hoopla and we just want you to come by and see us.”
In addition, the library is currently doing a seed exchange to promote agriculture throughout the area. Residents can come and pick seeds ranging from flowers to fruits and vegetables. All the library asks is you replace the seeds you chose with seeds of a different plant.
“I hope to grow our own food and appreciate the earth that we live in, to be healthy and to enjoy the fruits and vegetables and flowers in our community and just make it a little nicer place,” said tech coordinator Zabrina Bradburn.
With school being out of session soon, the staff at the library is hoping to combat food insecure families by joining “Feeding the Gulf Coast.” The library will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children who are in less fortunate families throughout the duration of summer break.
Whether it’s a seed, snack or science fiction novel, the Pine Forest Regional Library is going the extra mile to help out all residents of Perry County and provide something for everyone.
