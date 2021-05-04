Laurel student wins girls tennis state championship

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A student at Laurel High School recently won a tennis state championship.
Just two years into her tennis career, Micah Hill is the 5A girls singles tennis state champion.
“It was my first time being there, so it was nerve-racking, but also I was very excited,” said Micah, a 10th grade student at Laurel High School.
She was honored with a proclamation Monday evening at the Laurel City Council meeting.
“The youth are our future, and we want to be able to always recognize them and push them forward,” said Mayor Johnny Magee.
The LHS 10th grade student says she’s thrilled to win the state title.
“It feels amazing. It feels awesome,” Micah said.
Micah adds she went into the tournament with a clear goal.
“I went up there, I knew what I had to do,” Micah said. “I was very confident in what I was doing and all I had to do was perform.”
But, she says her win isn’t just about her.
“Girls like me can do this and they can achieve so it’s not just impacting me, but I think I can be a role model to girls who are like me as well,” Micah said.
As Magee notes, victories like Micah’s set the tone for other children in the community.
“It lets them know that the city of Laurel supports them in whatever they do as long as it’s something positive,” Micah said.
As for her future plans, well, she’s ready for more.
“I’m ready to win another state championship,” Micah said.
