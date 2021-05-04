Jones College, Laurel High partnering on ‘Middle College Program’

LAUREL, Miss (WDAM) _ Some students at Laurel High School will soon be able to get their high school diploma and a two-year college degree at the same time.
It’s all part of a new Middle College Program involving Laurel High School and Jones College.
The two schools announced details of the partnership Tuesday.
Qualified students will be able to graduate from high school and receive an Associate of Arts Degree simultaneously.
To qualify, juniors must have a grade-point average of 3.25 and a composite score of 19 on their American College Test.
College courses will be offered face-to-face and online, at both Laurel High School and Jones College.
LHS hopes up to 20 students will be part of the first group of Middle College students.
The first class is set to start in the Fall of 2021.
LHS is one of about a dozen other school districts in the state taking part in the Middle College Program.
The Mississippi Department of Education recently awarded the Laurel School District with a “School of Innovation Designation,” allowing LHS to implement the Middle College Program. It’s funded through federal and local funds.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.