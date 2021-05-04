Hattiesburg woman arrested on felony child abuse charge

Hattiesburg woman arrested on felony child abuse charge
Quentasha Potrtis, 19, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Monday with felony child abuse/causing serious bodily harm-intentional. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | May 4, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:27 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested Monday and charged with felony child abuse.

Quentasha Portis, 19,  was taken into custody outside a residence on Alder Lane after Hattiesburg police were called to perform a welfare check on a newborn about 6 p.m. Monday.

According to Hattiesburg police, Portis is accused of hurting a 3-week-old child. The police department did not go into detail about the abuse.

Portis was charged with one count of felony child abuse-causing serious bodily harm-intentional and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The newborn, as well as a 2-year-old, were turned over to other family members with the help of Child Protective Services, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.