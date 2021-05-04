Hattiesburg woman arrested on felony child abuse charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested Monday and charged with felony child abuse.
Quentasha Portis, 19, was taken into custody outside a residence on Alder Lane after Hattiesburg police were called to perform a welfare check on a newborn about 6 p.m. Monday.
According to Hattiesburg police, Portis is accused of hurting a 3-week-old child. The police department did not go into detail about the abuse.
Portis was charged with one count of felony child abuse-causing serious bodily harm-intentional and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The newborn, as well as a 2-year-old, were turned over to other family members with the help of Child Protective Services, HPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
