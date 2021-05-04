Hattiesburg High School student wins speech state championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School has a state champion walking among them.
Over the weekend, Hattiesburg sophomore Logan Green won the state championship for speech and debate.
“When people hear speech and debate, they think you’re just up there arguing like you’re a lawyer. That is one side of it, but I do the speech part, which is basically acting and interpreting,” Logan said.
Logan finds her own pieces to interpret for competitions. She likes to recite pieces that best resonate with her.
“You memorize your piece, you say it from the book or by how you memorize, and they judge you on your ability to recite the piece, your emotions and your ability to tell the story,” Logan said.
She says it is not easy learning to recite a 10-minute story.
“I doubted myself, but I said, ‘This is something I can do. I’m capable of getting the state championship.’ I said a lot of affirmations and I prayed, and my prayers were answered,” Logan said.
Her coach, Reginald Chapman, says Logan put in hours of work and she absorbs the knowledge like a sponge.
“She loves to get feedback,” Chapman said. “She’s not OK with just hearing that’s good and walking away from it. She wants to know, how can I improve, how can I get better? And those are the markings of a champion.”
The champion recited a memoir by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, “From the Mississippi Delta.”
“I can’t change the past, but I can share the knowledge that’s given me,” Logan quoted from the memoir. “If you’re young, make a promise right now that you will never ever give up on your dreams. The world began when you were born, it will be whatever you make it.”
Logan and her coach say they are already preparing for nationals in June.
