First Alert: Severe weather threat upgraded for the Pine Belt

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The storm prediction center has the Pine Belt under a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday afternoon. We started out the day under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5), but the treat was upgraded after noon.
With today’s storms, damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat as a robust squall line move though the Pine Belt.
This outbreak of severe weather will be a damaging wind event.
The atmosphere will be extremely unstable this afternoon, meaning there will plenty of energy for storms to work with.
There will be the possibility of a few storms around lunchtime, but the main event will happen this afternoon as an extremely strong squall line races across the Pine Belt. This squall line will be capable of producing straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph, spin-up tornadoes and hail.
Today’s event will be capable of producing widespread wind damage across the area which could down trees, damage buildings and down power lines.
Make sure you can be alerted when warnings are issued for your area. Both a NOAA Weather Radio and our WDAM 7 First Alert Weather app can do just that for your location by sounding a loud alarm when a warning is issued for your location.
Main Threats (in order of concern):
Winds: 70+ mph gusts
Tornadoes: A few spin-up tornadoes
Hail: Quarter to golf ball-size hail
Timeline: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team as we keep you ahead of the storm.
