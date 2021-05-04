First Alert: Damaging winds, tornadoes possible in the Pine Belt

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Damaging 70+ mph winds will be the main threat for this afternoon’s weather event, but a few tornadoes and some hail can’t be ruled out.
Strong thunderstorms are moving through South Mississippi and will continue to around 7 p.m.
After the front moves through, look for lows to be in the 60s overnight. There is a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm until early Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon, skies should begin to clear with highs in the upper 70s.
By Thursday morning, we are looking at clear skies with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with highs around 80s and lows in the mid-50s.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s. There is a 20% chance for a shower on Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Monday, look for a 30% chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 80s.
