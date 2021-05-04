Drive-Thru voter registration event this Saturday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Move is partnering with the League of Women Voters to host a drive-thru event in Laurel where participants can register to vote.
The event is happening at the Sawmill Square Mall parking lot at 910 Sawmill Square Road in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
If you would like to vote in the upcoming elections on June 8, you must be registered to vote by May 10.
“Being registered to vote is very important. It’s probably one of the most important things anyone can do in terms of civic duty,” said Mississippi Move co-founder Sabir Abdul-Haqq. “We just want for folks to get involved.”
If you have any questions regarding your voter eligibility, you can contact Mississippi Move’s public office at 662-205-6683.
