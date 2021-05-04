Carey women’s soccer falls in overtime in national championship game

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - Top-ranked William Carey University’s bid for second national title in three years came up short Monday night as the Lady Crusaders dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 3 Keiser University in overtime.
Matilda Ovenberger’s goal off a crossing pass from Maja Hendrickson four minutes into the extra period allowed the Lady Seahawks to defend the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ championship they had won in 2019.
The tournament was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s match-up of the last two national champions lived up to the hype.
Keiser (20-2-1) had the first major opportunity in the match.
A foul on a trip inside the box put Ovenberger at the dot for a penalty kick just four minutes into the game. However, William Carey keeper Sabrina Lang that came up with the save.
The Lady Crusaders (19-1-1) would be the first team to get on the board in the 32nd minute.
Alyssia Davis pressured the Lady Seahawks’ defense and knocked the ball away from the Keiser keeper straight to Ana Paula Santos, who found the back of the net to put Carey up 1-0.
Keiser answered nine minutes later as Emma Holmskob knocked in a corner kick to send the teams into halftime tied 1-1.
After a scoreless second half, Ovenberger slipped the ball just inside the near post for the game-winning goal.
Santos was named the championship’s most outstanding offensive player and selected to the All-Tournament team. Carey’s Lang and Veronica Herrera also were named All-Tournament.
