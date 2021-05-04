Biden approves state’s request for a disaster declaration following Feb. storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s request for a disaster declaration in the wake of the winter storms that ripped across the state in February.
The decision will clear the way for tons of federal disaster aid funds to begin pouring into the state.
In all, inspections conducted by MEMA and FEMA showed that 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians met the threshold to qualify for relief.
Counties eligible to receive assistance include:
- Adams
- Attala
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Covington
- Franklin
- Grenada
- Hinds
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Kemper
- Lafayette
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Lincoln
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Pike
- Rankin
- Scott
- Simpson
- Smith
- Tallahatchie
- Walthall
- Warren
- Winston
- Yazoo.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.