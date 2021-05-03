WATCH: Funnel cloud moves northeast toward Byram in Sunday’s storm

WATCH: Funnel cloud forms, moves northeast toward Byram in Sunday's storm
By WLBT Digital | May 3, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 9:52 AM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is assessing the damage of Sunday’s tornadoes and storms that quickly ripped through the area.

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter caught a video of a funnel cloud moving northeast toward Byram.

The storm brought down power lines, trees, and lots of debris in roadways across Hinds County.

In Warren County, a shelf cloud formed at Floweree Road and Highway 465.

It eventually formed into a tornado as it moved to the northeast.

