USM student still missing near Dauphin Island, Ala.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Authorities in Alabama have identified the man who possibly drowned Sunday evening near Dauphin Island.
According to WPMI NBC 15 News, the U.S. Coast Guard identified the missing swimmer as 18-year-old Rob Brent.
Officials with The University of Southern Mississippi confirmed to WDAM that Brent is a student at the university.
Brent was last seen swimming on a sandbar near Dauphin Island before 6 p.m. Sunday. His friends told rescue crews that Brent could not swim.
Several agencies including the Coast Guard, Air Station New Orleans and the Dauphin Island police and fire departments worked into the night searching for Brent.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.
