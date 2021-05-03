Student hurt in crash involving 2 school buses in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal student was injured Monday after two school buses collided on Old Highway 42.
Around 3 p.m., Petal police responded to the call near Moore Funeral Home.
According to reports, a vehicle pulled out in front of the first bus, prompting the driver to slam on the brakes. The second bus, behind the first one, was not able to stop in time, causing the two buses to collide.
Reports say the driver who pulled out in front of the buses drove away from the scene.
According to reports, one student has was injured and taken to a nearby medical facility.
Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon said all parents were contacted regarding the accident.
The accident is still under investigation by the Petal Police Department.
