Southern Miss baseball game with Southeastern Louisiana pushed back a day
University of Southern Mississippi coach Scott Berry. and his Golden Eagles will have to wait another 24 hours before returning to the baseball diamond.
By Tim Doherty | May 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 3:46 PM

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Expected threatening weather Tuesday evening in the Pine Belt has led to the University of Southern Miss push back its non-conference baseball game with Southeastern Louisiana University.

The game, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, now is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pete Taylor Park.

The game with the Lions will be the final scheduled non-conference contest of the season for the Golden Eagles (29-14 overall, 16-7 Conference USA)

The game also opens a five-game homestand as USM welcomes league foe Middle Tennessee State University to Hattiesburg this weekend.

