Southern Miss baseball game with Southeastern Louisiana pushed back a day

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Expected threatening weather Tuesday evening in the Pine Belt has led to the University of Southern Miss push back its non-conference baseball game with Southeastern Louisiana University.
The game, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, now is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pete Taylor Park.
The game with the Lions will be the final scheduled non-conference contest of the season for the Golden Eagles (29-14 overall, 16-7 Conference USA)
The game also opens a five-game homestand as USM welcomes league foe Middle Tennessee State University to Hattiesburg this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.