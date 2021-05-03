Scattered showers possible Monday; severe threat returns Tuesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning cloudy with a few stray showers and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be mostly cloudy all day long with scattered thunderstorms.
Highs will top out into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with overnight lows into the low 60s.
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
The day will start off quiet before severe thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail are all possible between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-80s
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Sunshine will stay with us through this weekend before rain chances go back up into early next week.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.