Perry County celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, May 3, kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week in the Magnolia State.
This year, Teacher Appreciation Week is more important than ever after a year of complications with COVID-19 and the transitions between remote and in-person learning.
To show their appreciation, the Parent-Teacher Organization for Perry County School District has a week full of treats for the teachers.
“We have something every day for our teachers,” said PTO president Shelly Lott. “Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, they will each receive a gift. Tuesday, we have a luncheon for them and Friday, a breakfast.”
2020 and 2021 made for unprecedented times for teachers, as many have never had to teach from a computer screen. Teachers were forced to change lesson plans and learn new teaching styles.
“There is so much that they probably think we don’t see, and we don’t notice as parents, but we do,” Lott said. “We have seen how they have struggled this year and how hard they have tried, and how well they have done and handled the situation because this is something we have never had to do before.”
The PTO and PCSD plan to make sure their teachers know that they are appreciated for their commitment to teaching the next generation, regardless of obstacles.
“Our teachers here at PCMS work really hard and this is the least we can do we feel like to show them,” said Perry Central Middle School assistant principal Krystal Lott. “Especially in the pandemic, our teachers have overcome and adapted so much. So this is just the bare minimum, the least we can do to show our appreciation.”
